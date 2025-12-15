CANACCORD GENUITY Maintains Magna Mining (MGMNF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, CANACCORD GENUITY maintained coverage of Magna Mining (OTCPK:MGMNF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 422.31% Upside

As of December 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Magna Mining is $2.87/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.19 to a high of $3.73. The average price target represents an increase of 422.31% from its latest reported closing price of $0.55 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Magna Mining is 13MM, a decrease of 66.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Magna Mining. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MGMNF is 2.70%, an increase of 33.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.66% to 4,490K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 4,040K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,590K shares , representing an increase of 11.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGMNF by 32.03% over the last quarter.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Nickel Miners ETF holds 450K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 457K shares , representing a decrease of 1.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGMNF by 2.86% over the last quarter.

