Canaccord Genuity Maintains Life360 (LIF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 16, 2025, Canaccord Genuity maintained coverage of Life360 (NasdaqGS:LIF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 59.41% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Life360 is $102.41/share. The forecasts range from a low of $92.92 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 59.41% from its latest reported closing price of $64.24 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Life360 is 450MM, a decrease of 1.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 382 funds or institutions reporting positions in Life360. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 11.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LIF is 0.13%, an increase of 0.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 21.38% to 27,927K shares. The put/call ratio of LIF is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,434K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,381K shares , representing an increase of 2.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LIF by 55.00% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,850K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,883K shares , representing a decrease of 1.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LIF by 56.36% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,067K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 254K shares , representing an increase of 76.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LIF by 231.34% over the last quarter.

VISGX - Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,025K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,058K shares , representing a decrease of 3.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LIF by 51.22% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 760K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 408K shares , representing an increase of 46.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LIF by 54.29% over the last quarter.

