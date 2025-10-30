Canaccord Genuity Maintains Leonardo DRS (DRS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2025, Canaccord Genuity maintained coverage of Leonardo DRS (NasdaqGS:DRS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.64% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Leonardo DRS is $50.21/share. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $55.65. The average price target represents an increase of 30.64% from its latest reported closing price of $38.43 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Leonardo DRS is 3,041MM, a decrease of 14.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 708 funds or institutions reporting positions in Leonardo DRS. This is an increase of 132 owner(s) or 22.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DRS is 0.21%, an increase of 4.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.57% to 83,579K shares. The put/call ratio of DRS is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 3,768K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,897K shares , representing an increase of 23.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRS by 86.00% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,737K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,848K shares , representing a decrease of 56.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRS by 13.79% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,539K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,471K shares , representing an increase of 2.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRS by 29.59% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,078K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,892K shares , representing a decrease of 39.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRS by 24.25% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,965K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,996K shares , representing a decrease of 1.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRS by 13.18% over the last quarter.

