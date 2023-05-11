Canaccord Genuity Maintains Lantronix (LTRX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, Canaccord Genuity maintained coverage of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 159.59% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lantronix is 10.10. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $11.02. The average price target represents an increase of 159.59% from its latest reported closing price of 3.89.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Lantronix is 163MM, an increase of 22.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 117 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lantronix. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 2.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LTRX is 0.21%, a decrease of 25.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.20% to 14,965K shares. The put/call ratio of LTRX is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,422K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 863K shares, representing an increase of 39.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LTRX by 43.42% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,044K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 761K shares, representing an increase of 27.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LTRX by 13.76% over the last quarter.

RK Capital Management holds 969K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 999K shares, representing a decrease of 3.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LTRX by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Herald Investment Management holds 850K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 760K shares, representing an increase of 10.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LTRX by 3.17% over the last quarter.

Jacob Asset Management Of New York holds 815K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 880K shares, representing a decrease of 7.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LTRX by 10.87% over the last quarter.

Lantronix Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lantronix Inc. is a global provider of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM). Lantronix enables its customers to provide reliable and secure solutions while accelerating their time to market. Lantronix's products and services dramatically simplify operations through the creation, development, deployment and management of customer projects at scale while providing quality, reliability and security. Lantronix's portfolio of services and products address each layer of the IoT Stack, including Collect, Connect, Compute, Control and Comprehend, enabling its customers to deploy successful IoT and REM solutions. Lantronix's services and products deliver a holistic approach, addressing its customers' needs by integrating a SaaS management platform with custom application development layered on top of external and embedded hardware, enabling intelligent edge computing, secure communications (wired, Wi-Fi and cellular), location and positional tracking and environmental sensing and reporting. With three decades of proven experience in creating robust industry and customer-specific solutions, Lantronix is an innovator in enabling its customers to build new business models, leverage greater efficiencies and realize the possibilities of IoT and REM. Lantronix's solutions are deployed inside millions of machines at data centers, offices and remote sites serving a wide range of industries, including energy, agriculture, medical, security, manufacturing, distribution, transportation, retail, financial, environmental, infrastructure and government.

See all Lantronix regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.