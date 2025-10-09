Canaccord Genuity Maintains Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2025, Canaccord Genuity maintained coverage of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NasdaqGS:KTOS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.22% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions is $74.79/share. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $91.35. The average price target represents a decrease of 29.22% from its latest reported closing price of $105.67 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions is 1,179MM, a decrease of 2.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 871 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions. This is an increase of 116 owner(s) or 15.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KTOS is 0.43%, an increase of 20.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.41% to 224,314K shares. The put/call ratio of KTOS is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 9,910K shares representing 5.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,446K shares , representing an increase of 4.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KTOS by 62.74% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,352K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,817K shares , representing an increase of 9.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KTOS by 55.07% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 5,086K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,924K shares , representing an increase of 22.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KTOS by 86.88% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 4,508K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,690K shares , representing an increase of 18.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KTOS by 40.01% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 4,084K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,610K shares , representing a decrease of 12.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KTOS by 27.94% over the last quarter.

