Canaccord Genuity Maintains Intuitive Machines (LUNR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, Canaccord Genuity maintained coverage of Intuitive Machines (NasdaqGM:LUNR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 66.19% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Intuitive Machines is $15.94/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.58 to a high of $19.42. The average price target represents an increase of 66.19% from its latest reported closing price of $9.59 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Intuitive Machines is 584MM, an increase of 158.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 367 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intuitive Machines. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 5.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LUNR is 0.22%, an increase of 5.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 31.32% to 72,099K shares. The put/call ratio of LUNR is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

XAR - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Aerospace & Defense ETF holds 3,950K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,580K shares , representing a decrease of 15.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LUNR by 8.91% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 3,250K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,068K shares , representing a decrease of 25.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LUNR by 7.15% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,782K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,725K shares , representing an increase of 38.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LUNR by 113.53% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,714K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,140K shares , representing an increase of 58.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LUNR by 250.79% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,665K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,569K shares , representing an increase of 3.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LUNR by 35.03% over the last quarter.

