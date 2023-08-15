Canaccord Genuity Maintains Intuitive Machines Inc - (LUNR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 15, 2023, Canaccord Genuity maintained coverage of Intuitive Machines Inc - (NASDAQ:LUNR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 125.31% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Intuitive Machines Inc - is 18.77. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 125.31% from its latest reported closing price of 8.33.

The projected annual revenue for Intuitive Machines Inc - is 436MM, an increase of 407.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intuitive Machines Inc -. This is a decrease of 32 owner(s) or 88.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LUNR is 0.07%, a decrease of 64.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 95.97% to 1,105K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CVSIX - Calamos Market Neutral Income Fund holds 1,000K shares representing 6.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL Multi-Manager Alternative Fund holds 51K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL holds 39K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company.

MERVX - The Merger Fund VL holds 15K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company.

