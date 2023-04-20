Canaccord Genuity Maintains Intuitive Machines Inc - (LUNR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, Canaccord Genuity maintained coverage of Intuitive Machines Inc - (NASDAQ:LUNR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 121.84% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Intuitive Machines Inc - is $24.74. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 121.84% from its latest reported closing price of $11.15.

The projected annual revenue for Intuitive Machines Inc - is $436MM, an increase of 407.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.30.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al holds 178K shares. No change in the last quarter.

LMR Partners LLP holds 2,900K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 16K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 2,203K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,196K shares, representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LUNR by 4.91% over the last quarter.

Dupont Capital Management holds 100K shares. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intuitive Machines Inc -. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 30.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LUNR is 0.19%, an increase of 50.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.38% to 28,757K shares.

