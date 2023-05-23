Canaccord Genuity Maintains Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 23, 2023, Canaccord Genuity maintained coverage of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 160.70% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Intercept Pharmaceuticals is 24.84. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $56.70. The average price target represents an increase of 160.70% from its latest reported closing price of 9.53.

The projected annual revenue for Intercept Pharmaceuticals is 333MM, an increase of 13.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 328 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intercept Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ICPT is 0.05%, a decrease of 27.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.41% to 32,368K shares. The put/call ratio of ICPT is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 2,567K shares representing 6.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,464K shares, representing an increase of 4.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICPT by 21.36% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,123K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 739K shares, representing an increase of 34.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICPT by 24.53% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,050K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 708K shares, representing an increase of 32.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICPT by 56.13% over the last quarter.

VSEQX - Vanguard Strategic Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 934K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 874K shares, representing an increase of 6.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICPT by 12.83% over the last quarter.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 923K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 923K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICPT by 1.63% over the last quarter.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Intercept is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases, including primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Founded in 2002 in New York, Intercept has operations in the United States, Europe and Canada.

