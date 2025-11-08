Canaccord Genuity Maintains Insulet (PODD) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, Canaccord Genuity maintained coverage of Insulet (NasdaqGS:PODD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.99% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Insulet is $367.77/share. The forecasts range from a low of $303.00 to a high of $420.00. The average price target represents an increase of 14.99% from its latest reported closing price of $319.82 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Insulet is 2,006MM, a decrease of 20.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,597 funds or institutions reporting positions in Insulet. This is an increase of 93 owner(s) or 6.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PODD is 0.24%, an increase of 5.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.02% to 83,194K shares. The put/call ratio of PODD is 1.53, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 4,736K shares representing 6.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,077K shares , representing a decrease of 28.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PODD by 14.14% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,262K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,222K shares , representing an increase of 1.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PODD by 8.66% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 2,092K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,135K shares , representing a decrease of 2.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PODD by 66.68% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,998K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,950K shares , representing an increase of 2.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PODD by 8.90% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,928K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,869K shares , representing an increase of 3.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PODD by 9.89% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.