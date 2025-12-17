Canaccord Genuity Maintains InMode (INMD) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 17, 2025, Canaccord Genuity maintained coverage of InMode (NasdaqGS:INMD) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.34% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for InMode is $17.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 18.34% from its latest reported closing price of $14.48 / share.

The projected annual revenue for InMode is 672MM, an increase of 84.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 331 funds or institutions reporting positions in InMode. This is an decrease of 89 owner(s) or 21.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INMD is 0.15%, an increase of 8.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.54% to 41,373K shares. The put/call ratio of INMD is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Doma Perpetual Capital Management holds 2,838K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,239K shares , representing an increase of 21.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INMD by 15.94% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,455K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,327K shares , representing an increase of 5.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INMD by 8.03% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,976K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 330K shares , representing an increase of 83.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INMD by 422.78% over the last quarter.

Systematic Financial Management holds 1,137K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,091K shares , representing an increase of 4.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INMD by 1.96% over the last quarter.

Cooper Creek Partners Management holds 1,005K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company.

