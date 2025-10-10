Canaccord Genuity Maintains InMode (INMD) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2025, Canaccord Genuity maintained coverage of InMode (NasdaqGS:INMD) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.62% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for InMode is $16.58/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 8.62% from its latest reported closing price of $15.26 / share.

The projected annual revenue for InMode is 672MM, an increase of 67.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 418 funds or institutions reporting positions in InMode. This is an decrease of 25 owner(s) or 5.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INMD is 0.13%, an increase of 4.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.34% to 42,676K shares. The put/call ratio of INMD is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,327K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,307K shares , representing an increase of 0.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INMD by 27.85% over the last quarter.

Doma Perpetual Capital Management holds 2,239K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,939K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,010K shares , representing a decrease of 3.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INMD by 23.43% over the last quarter.

Meitav Dash Investments holds 1,323K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,325K shares , representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INMD by 33.87% over the last quarter.

Boston Trust Walden holds 1,319K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,365K shares , representing a decrease of 3.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INMD by 53.23% over the last quarter.

