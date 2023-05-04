Canaccord Genuity Maintains Inari Medical (NARI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 4, 2023, Canaccord Genuity maintained coverage of Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.71% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Inari Medical is 93.58. The forecasts range from a low of 70.70 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 48.71% from its latest reported closing price of 62.93.

The projected annual revenue for Inari Medical is 459MM, an increase of 11.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 629 funds or institutions reporting positions in Inari Medical. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 2.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NARI is 0.23%, a decrease of 14.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.29% to 59,662K shares. The put/call ratio of NARI is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,939K shares representing 8.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,199K shares, representing a decrease of 5.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NARI by 21.76% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 2,387K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,269K shares, representing an increase of 4.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NARI by 80.61% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,184K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,180K shares, representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NARI by 18.53% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,815K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,528K shares, representing a decrease of 39.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NARI by 39.53% over the last quarter.

HFMCX - THE HARTFORD MIDCAP FUND holds 1,685K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,842K shares, representing a decrease of 9.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NARI by 33.12% over the last quarter.

Inari Medical Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Inari Medical, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases. Inari has developed two minimally-invasive, novel catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices that are designed to remove large clots from large vessels and eliminate the need for thrombolytic drugs. The company purpose-built its products for the specific characteristics of the venous system and the treatment of the two distinct manifestations of venous thromboembolism, or VTE: deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism. The ClotTriever system is 510(k)-cleared by the FDA and CE Mark approved for the treatment of deep vein thrombosis. The FlowTriever system is 510(k)-cleared by the FDA and CE Mark approved for the treatment of pulmonary embolism and clot in transit in the right atrium.

