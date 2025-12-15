CANACCORD GENUITY Maintains Immutep Limited - Depositary Receipt (IMMP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, CANACCORD GENUITY maintained coverage of Immutep Limited - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGM:IMMP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.90% Downside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Immutep Limited - Depositary Receipt is $2.40/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.94 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.90% from its latest reported closing price of $2.58 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Immutep Limited - Depositary Receipt is 94MM, an increase of 1,768.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in Immutep Limited - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 13.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMMP is 0.00%, an increase of 9.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.13% to 5,536K shares. The put/call ratio of IMMP is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 1,381K shares. No change in the last quarter.

IBB - iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF holds 602K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 656K shares , representing a decrease of 8.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMMP by 5.84% over the last quarter.

DFAI - Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF holds 529K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Meridian Wealth Management holds 421K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 373K shares , representing an increase of 11.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMMP by 8.17% over the last quarter.

DFIC - Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF holds 386K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 516K shares , representing a decrease of 33.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMMP by 32.47% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.