Canaccord Genuity Maintains Holley Inc - (HLLY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, Canaccord Genuity maintained coverage of Holley Inc - (NYSE:HLLY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.50% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Holley Inc - is 5.61. The forecasts range from a low of 2.52 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents a decrease of 24.50% from its latest reported closing price of 7.43.

The projected annual revenue for Holley Inc - is 741MM, an increase of 12.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 208 funds or institutions reporting positions in Holley Inc -. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 9.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HLLY is 0.26%, an increase of 61.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.50% to 59,066K shares. The put/call ratio of HLLY is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 14,348K shares representing 12.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,146K shares, representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLLY by 23.55% over the last quarter.

PSGAX - Virtus KAR Small-Cap Growth Fund holds 10,610K shares representing 9.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 4,616K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,699K shares, representing a decrease of 1.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLLY by 41.81% over the last quarter.

BSCFX - BARON SMALL CAP FUND holds 4,500K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Clearlake Capital Group holds 2,750K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Holley Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Holley Inc. is a leading designer, marketer, and manufacturer of high-performance products for car and truck enthusiasts. Holley offers the largest portfolio of iconic brands that deliver innovation and inspiration to a large and diverse community of millions of avid automotive enthusiasts who are passionate about the performance and personalization of their classic and modern cars. Holley has disrupted the performance category by putting the enthusiast consumer first, developing innovative new products, and building a robust M&A process that has added meaningful scale and diversity to its platform.

