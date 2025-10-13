Canaccord Genuity Maintains HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 13, 2025, Canaccord Genuity maintained coverage of HIVE Digital Technologies (NasdaqCM:HIVE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.38% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for HIVE Digital Technologies is $4.44/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.59 to a high of $5.60. The average price target represents a decrease of 34.38% from its latest reported closing price of $6.77 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 108 funds or institutions reporting positions in HIVE Digital Technologies. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 3.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HIVE is 0.15%, an increase of 15.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 40.49% to 51,449K shares. The put/call ratio of HIVE is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Citadel Advisors holds 5,058K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 99.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIVE by 1,306,394.39% over the last quarter.

BLOK - Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF holds 4,134K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,936K shares , representing an increase of 4.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIVE by 19.41% over the last quarter.

Toroso Investments holds 4,134K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,647K shares , representing a decrease of 12.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIVE by 18.41% over the last quarter.

Vident Advisory holds 3,766K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,461K shares , representing an increase of 34.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIVE by 45.96% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 3,248K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,653K shares , representing an increase of 49.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIVE by 120.58% over the last quarter.

