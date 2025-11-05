Canaccord Genuity Maintains Hinge Health (HNGE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2025, Canaccord Genuity maintained coverage of Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.12% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Hinge Health is $64.99/share. The forecasts range from a low of $56.56 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 43.12% from its latest reported closing price of $45.41 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 196 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hinge Health. This is an increase of 167 owner(s) or 575.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HNGE is 0.59%, an increase of 807.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3,448.31% to 38,916K shares. The put/call ratio of HNGE is 1.15, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Insight Holdings Group holds 11,030K shares representing 40.52% ownership of the company.

Coatue Management holds 4,702K shares representing 17.27% ownership of the company.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 1,363K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company.

Vitruvian Partners LLP holds 1,250K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company.

Bamco holds 946K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company.

