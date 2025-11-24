Canaccord Genuity Maintains Hillman Solutions (HLMN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 24, 2025, Canaccord Genuity maintained coverage of Hillman Solutions (NasdaqGM:HLMN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.77% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Hillman Solutions is $12.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 47.77% from its latest reported closing price of $8.43 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Hillman Solutions is 1,607MM, an increase of 4.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 494 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hillman Solutions. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HLMN is 0.19%, an increase of 3.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.42% to 252,223K shares. The put/call ratio of HLMN is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 13,730K shares representing 6.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,130K shares , representing an increase of 4.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLMN by 2.18% over the last quarter.

Burgundy Asset Management holds 11,165K shares representing 5.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,203K shares , representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLMN by 33.69% over the last quarter.

Reinhart Partners holds 10,472K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,053K shares , representing an increase of 3.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLMN by 27.48% over the last quarter.

Jefferies Financial Group holds 7,979K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,148K shares , representing a decrease of 2.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLMN by 29.32% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 7,014K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,480K shares , representing a decrease of 6.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLMN by 12.90% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.