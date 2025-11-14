Canaccord Genuity Maintains HeartFlow (HTFL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2025, Canaccord Genuity maintained coverage of HeartFlow (NasdaqGS:HTFL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.66% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for HeartFlow is $37.33/share. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 20.66% from its latest reported closing price of $30.94 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.26.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 3,006K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company.

Capital International Investors holds 1,297K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company.

Lord, Abbett & Co. holds 1,133K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company.

Ensign Peak Advisors holds 626K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 500K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

