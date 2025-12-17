Canaccord Genuity Maintains HealthStream (HSTM) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 17, 2025, Canaccord Genuity maintained coverage of HealthStream (NasdaqGS:HSTM) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.53% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for HealthStream is $34.68/share. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 45.53% from its latest reported closing price of $23.83 / share.

The projected annual revenue for HealthStream is 313MM, an increase of 4.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 471 funds or institutions reporting positions in HealthStream. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 2.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HSTM is 0.07%, an increase of 18.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.06% to 26,675K shares. The put/call ratio of HSTM is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,436K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,485K shares , representing a decrease of 3.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSTM by 17.51% over the last quarter.

Copeland Capital Management holds 836K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 883K shares , representing a decrease of 5.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSTM by 57.17% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 770K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 766K shares , representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSTM by 50.39% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 770K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 742K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 762K shares , representing a decrease of 2.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSTM by 16.05% over the last quarter.

