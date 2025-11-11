Canaccord Genuity Maintains Grove Collaborative Holdings (GROV) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 11, 2025, Canaccord Genuity maintained coverage of Grove Collaborative Holdings (NYSE:GROV) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.87% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Grove Collaborative Holdings is $1.53/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.52 to a high of $1.58. The average price target represents an increase of 10.87% from its latest reported closing price of $1.38 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Grove Collaborative Holdings is 307MM, an increase of 65.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in Grove Collaborative Holdings. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 5.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GROV is 0.07%, an increase of 34.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.51% to 12,816K shares. The put/call ratio of GROV is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NVP Associates holds 3,225K shares representing 7.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

General Atlantic holds 2,475K shares representing 6.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sculptor Capital holds 1,193K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,193K shares , representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GROV by 37.81% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 698K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

StepStone Group holds 381K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 380K shares , representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GROV by 64.61% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.