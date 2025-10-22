Canaccord Genuity Maintains GRAIL (GRAL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 22, 2025, Canaccord Genuity maintained coverage of GRAIL (NasdaqGS:GRAL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.19% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for GRAIL is $41.31/share. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents a decrease of 48.19% from its latest reported closing price of $79.74 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -17.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 596 funds or institutions reporting positions in GRAIL. This is an increase of 83 owner(s) or 16.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GRAL is 0.25%, an increase of 96.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.02% to 30,797K shares. The put/call ratio of GRAL is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Crcm holds 3,645K shares representing 10.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 2,054K shares representing 5.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,052K shares , representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRAL by 93.24% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 1,630K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

POAGX - PRIMECAP Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund holds 1,455K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,455K shares , representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRAL by 3.04% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 1,331K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,337K shares , representing a decrease of 0.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRAL by 411.66% over the last quarter.

