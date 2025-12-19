Canaccord Genuity Maintains FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 19, 2025, Canaccord Genuity maintained coverage of FuelCell Energy (NasdaqGM:FCEL) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.63% Downside

As of December 5, 2025, the average one-year price target for FuelCell Energy is $8.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.63% from its latest reported closing price of $8.30 / share.

The projected annual revenue for FuelCell Energy is 384MM, an increase of 142.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 192 funds or institutions reporting positions in FuelCell Energy. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 8.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FCEL is 0.03%, an increase of 46.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 104.82% to 11,884K shares. The put/call ratio of FCEL is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,069K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 324K shares , representing an increase of 69.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCEL by 15,034.56% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 858K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 291K shares , representing an increase of 66.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCEL by 279.33% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 686K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 673K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares , representing an increase of 96.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCEL by 3,780.88% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 667K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 615K shares , representing an increase of 7.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCEL by 18.36% over the last quarter.

