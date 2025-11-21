Canaccord Genuity Maintains Fractyl Health (GUTS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 21, 2025, Canaccord Genuity maintained coverage of Fractyl Health (NasdaqGM:GUTS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 456.65% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Fractyl Health is $7.18/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 456.65% from its latest reported closing price of $1.29 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Fractyl Health is 5MM, an increase of 166,833.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 147 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fractyl Health. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 5.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GUTS is 0.10%, an increase of 103.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 207.99% to 92,881K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nantahala Capital Management holds 12,137K shares representing 9.18% ownership of the company.

Silverarc Capital Management holds 10,600K shares representing 8.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 203K shares , representing an increase of 98.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GUTS by 3,655.17% over the last quarter.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 5,648K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Woodline Partners holds 5,507K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 598K shares , representing an increase of 89.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GUTS by 705.56% over the last quarter.

Catalio Capital Management holds 5,214K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 214K shares , representing an increase of 95.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GUTS by 2,006.09% over the last quarter.

