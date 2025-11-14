Canaccord Genuity Maintains Flutter Entertainment (FLUT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2025, Canaccord Genuity maintained coverage of Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 67.38% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Flutter Entertainment is $336.43/share. The forecasts range from a low of $264.62 to a high of $399.00. The average price target represents an increase of 67.38% from its latest reported closing price of $201.00 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Flutter Entertainment is 11,950MM, a decrease of 22.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,109 funds or institutions reporting positions in Flutter Entertainment. This is an increase of 99 owner(s) or 9.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLUT is 0.65%, an increase of 5.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.05% to 205,585K shares. The put/call ratio of FLUT is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 12,302K shares representing 7.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,604K shares , representing a decrease of 2.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLUT by 18.43% over the last quarter.

Parvus Asset Management Jersey holds 7,808K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company.

Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty holds 7,607K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,888K shares , representing a decrease of 16.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLUT by 7.78% over the last quarter.

Parvus Asset Management Europe holds 7,519K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,304K shares , representing a decrease of 10.44%.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 6,406K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,582K shares , representing a decrease of 2.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLUT by 18.90% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.