Canaccord Genuity Maintains Fluent (FLNT) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2025, Canaccord Genuity maintained coverage of Fluent (NasdaqCM:FLNT) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 57.73% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Fluent is $3.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 57.73% from its latest reported closing price of $1.94 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Fluent is 443MM, an increase of 92.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 48 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fluent. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLNT is 0.29%, an increase of 20.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 34.12% to 6,966K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Global Value Investment holds 3,036K shares representing 10.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,050K shares , representing a decrease of 0.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLNT by 24.38% over the last quarter.

Bleichroeder holds 1,429K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company.

Tieton Capital Management holds 1,084K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,043K shares , representing an increase of 3.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLNT by 2.58% over the last quarter.

Mink Brook Asset Management holds 286K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 185K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

