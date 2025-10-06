Canaccord Genuity Maintains FirstCash Holdings (FCFS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 6, 2025, Canaccord Genuity maintained coverage of FirstCash Holdings (NasdaqGS:FCFS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.82% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for FirstCash Holdings is $165.58/share. The forecasts range from a low of $146.45 to a high of $183.75. The average price target represents an increase of 6.82% from its latest reported closing price of $155.01 / share.

The projected annual revenue for FirstCash Holdings is 3,387MM, a decrease of 0.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 815 funds or institutions reporting positions in FirstCash Holdings. This is an increase of 75 owner(s) or 10.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FCFS is 0.26%, an increase of 0.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.95% to 48,311K shares. The put/call ratio of FCFS is 1.95, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Earnest Partners holds 2,326K shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,328K shares , representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCFS by 5.65% over the last quarter.

Fiduciary Management holds 1,290K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,295K shares , representing a decrease of 0.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCFS by 11.23% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,258K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,270K shares , representing a decrease of 0.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCFS by 4.92% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,200K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,206K shares , representing a decrease of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCFS by 0.31% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,185K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,190K shares , representing a decrease of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCFS by 74.79% over the last quarter.

