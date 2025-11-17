Canaccord Genuity Maintains EZCORP (EZPW) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 17, 2025, Canaccord Genuity maintained coverage of EZCORP (NasdaqGS:EZPW) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.71% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for EZCORP is $24.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 34.71% from its latest reported closing price of $17.92 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for EZCORP is 1,129MM, a decrease of 11.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 438 funds or institutions reporting positions in EZCORP. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 2.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EZPW is 0.21%, an increase of 5.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.20% to 77,643K shares. The put/call ratio of EZPW is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,092K shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,245K shares , representing a decrease of 4.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EZPW by 10.91% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,473K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,247K shares , representing an increase of 9.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EZPW by 49.78% over the last quarter.

First Wilshire Securities Management holds 2,188K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,259K shares , representing a decrease of 3.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EZPW by 29.81% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 2,148K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,683K shares , representing an increase of 21.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EZPW by 64.11% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,975K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,538K shares , representing an increase of 22.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EZPW by 55.74% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.