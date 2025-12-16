CANACCORD GENUITY Maintains Evertz Technologies (EVTZF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, CANACCORD GENUITY maintained coverage of Evertz Technologies (OTCPK:EVTZF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.04% Downside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Evertz Technologies is $9.84/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.62 to a high of $10.64. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.04% from its latest reported closing price of $10.82 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Evertz Technologies is 487MM, a decrease of 4.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in Evertz Technologies. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVTZF is 0.01%, an increase of 5.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.64% to 618K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 150K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 106K shares , representing an increase of 29.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVTZF by 66.14% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 130K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 150K shares , representing a decrease of 15.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVTZF by 24.20% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 113K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 128K shares , representing a decrease of 13.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVTZF by 8.70% over the last quarter.

TAISX - TIAA-CREF Quant International Small-Cap Equity Fund Advisor Class holds 42K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares , representing a decrease of 6.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVTZF by 0.36% over the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 30K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.