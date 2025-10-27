Canaccord Genuity Maintains Estée Lauder Companies (EL) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 27, 2025, Canaccord Genuity maintained coverage of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.27% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Estée Lauder Companies is $91.67/share. The forecasts range from a low of $61.61 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.27% from its latest reported closing price of $102.16 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Estée Lauder Companies is 20,908MM, an increase of 45.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,546 funds or institutions reporting positions in Estée Lauder Companies. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 0.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EL is 0.21%, an increase of 7.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.68% to 255,124K shares. The put/call ratio of EL is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 12,130K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,712K shares , representing an increase of 52.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EL by 133.27% over the last quarter.

Eagle Capital Management holds 9,631K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,678K shares , representing a decrease of 0.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EL by 10.07% over the last quarter.

Independent Franchise Partners LLP holds 7,892K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,976K shares , representing a decrease of 1.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EL by 12.98% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 7,596K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,682K shares , representing an increase of 12.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EL by 89.40% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,784K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,665K shares , representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EL by 11.18% over the last quarter.

