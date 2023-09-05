Canaccord Genuity Maintains Doximity Inc - (DOCS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 5, 2023, Canaccord Genuity maintained coverage of Doximity Inc - (NYSE:DOCS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.60% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Doximity Inc - is 30.88. The forecasts range from a low of 21.21 to a high of $49.35. The average price target represents an increase of 27.60% from its latest reported closing price of 24.20.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Doximity Inc - is 534MM, an increase of 22.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 697 funds or institutions reporting positions in Doximity Inc -. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 4.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DOCS is 0.26%, a decrease of 10.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.20% to 129,514K shares. The put/call ratio of DOCS is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Clearbridge Investments holds 6,725K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,774K shares, representing a decrease of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOCS by 1.50% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 6,599K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,389K shares, representing an increase of 33.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOCS by 298.82% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,466K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,503K shares, representing a decrease of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOCS by 0.86% over the last quarter.

Eventide Asset Management holds 3,894K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,245K shares, representing a decrease of 34.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOCS by 28.15% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,605K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company.

Doximity Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 2010, Doximity is the leading digital platform for U.S. medical professionals. The company's network members include over 80% of U.S. physicians across all specialties and practice areas. Doximity provides its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity's mission is to help doctors be more productive so they can provide better health care for their patients.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.