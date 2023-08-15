Canaccord Genuity Maintains Digital Media Solutions Inc - (DMS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 15, 2023, Canaccord Genuity maintained coverage of Digital Media Solutions Inc - (NYSE:DMS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 551.89% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Digital Media Solutions Inc - is 1.96. The forecasts range from a low of 1.52 to a high of $2.36. The average price target represents an increase of 551.89% from its latest reported closing price of 0.30.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Digital Media Solutions Inc - is 415MM, an increase of 14.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in Digital Media Solutions Inc -. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DMS is 0.00%, a decrease of 14.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.33% to 696K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 151K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 83K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ethos Financial Group holds 42K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 41K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42K shares, representing a decrease of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DMS by 60.47% over the last quarter.

Moors & Cabot holds 40K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares, representing a decrease of 7.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DMS by 73.57% over the last quarter.

Digital Media Solutions Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. is an innovative global solutions provider of digital performance advertising and a connection point between digital advertising clients and their prospective customers. The DMS first-party data asset, proprietary advertising technology, significant proprietary media distribution and data-driven processes help digital advertising clients de-risk their advertising spend while scaling their customer bases.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.