Canaccord Genuity Maintains Definitive Healthcare (DH) Hold Recommendation

November 10, 2025 — 07:03 pm EST

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2025, Canaccord Genuity maintained coverage of Definitive Healthcare (NasdaqGS:DH) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 60.26% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Definitive Healthcare is $4.57/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 60.26% from its latest reported closing price of $2.85 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Definitive Healthcare is 352MM, an increase of 45.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 260 funds or institutions reporting positions in Definitive Healthcare. This is an decrease of 22 owner(s) or 7.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DH is 0.04%, an increase of 5.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.94% to 102,254K shares. DH / Definitive Healthcare Corp. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of DH is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Advent International holds 62,494K shares representing 60.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 8,742K shares representing 8.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,717K shares , representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DH by 71.45% over the last quarter.

Palisade Capital Management holds 2,183K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,265K shares , representing a decrease of 3.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DH by 28.32% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,475K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 1,409K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 871K shares , representing an increase of 38.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DH by 73.86% over the last quarter.

