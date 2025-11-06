Canaccord Genuity Maintains CVRx (CVRX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2025, Canaccord Genuity maintained coverage of CVRx (NasdaqGS:CVRX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.73% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for CVRx is $11.83/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 17.73% from its latest reported closing price of $10.05 / share.

The projected annual revenue for CVRx is 86MM, an increase of 52.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 197 funds or institutions reporting positions in CVRx. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 4.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CVRX is 0.06%, an increase of 32.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.84% to 15,662K shares. The put/call ratio of CVRX is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Johnson & Johnson holds 4,103K shares representing 15.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 2,026K shares representing 7.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Parkman Healthcare Partners holds 789K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,230K shares , representing a decrease of 55.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVRX by 70.10% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 701K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 647K shares , representing an increase of 7.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVRX by 53.52% over the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 675K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 408K shares , representing an increase of 39.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVRX by 27.52% over the last quarter.

