Canaccord Genuity Maintains CS Disco (LAW) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, Canaccord Genuity maintained coverage of CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.30% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for CS Disco is 9.08. The forecasts range from a low of 5.56 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 6.30% from its latest reported closing price of 8.54.

The projected annual revenue for CS Disco is 159MM, an increase of 18.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 219 funds or institutions reporting positions in CS Disco. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 3.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LAW is 0.19%, an increase of 25.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.01% to 34,775K shares. The put/call ratio of LAW is 1.72, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Deer Management Co. holds 8,653K shares representing 14.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Stephens Group holds 7,797K shares representing 13.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Solel Partners holds 2,484K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company.

Franklin Resources holds 2,327K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,324K shares, representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAW by 77.47% over the last quarter.

FSGRX - Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund holds 2,103K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CS Disco Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DISCO provides a cloud-native, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution that simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. Its scalable, integrated solution enables legal departments to easily collect, process and review enterprise data that is relevant or potentially relevant to legal matters.

