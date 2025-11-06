Canaccord Genuity Maintains Clover Health Investments (CLOV) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2025, Canaccord Genuity maintained coverage of Clover Health Investments (NasdaqGS:CLOV) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.82% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Clover Health Investments is $3.43/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $4.30. The average price target represents an increase of 31.82% from its latest reported closing price of $2.60 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Clover Health Investments is 2,937MM, an increase of 65.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 318 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clover Health Investments. This is an increase of 49 owner(s) or 18.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLOV is 0.03%, an increase of 19.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 49.53% to 168,250K shares. The put/call ratio of CLOV is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,013K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 10,494K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,024K shares , representing a decrease of 5.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLOV by 34.98% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 9,969K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Geode Capital Management holds 9,843K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,031K shares , representing an increase of 48.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLOV by 35.52% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,463K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,422K shares , representing an increase of 0.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLOV by 29.70% over the last quarter.

