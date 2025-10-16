Canaccord Genuity Maintains CI&T (CINT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2025, Canaccord Genuity maintained coverage of CI&T (NYSE:CINT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 89.61% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for CI&T is $7.94/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.36 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 89.61% from its latest reported closing price of $4.19 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for CI&T is 3,991MM, an increase of 781.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 48 funds or institutions reporting positions in CI&T. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 6.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CINT is 0.27%, an increase of 5.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.27% to 59,193K shares. The put/call ratio of CINT is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Advent International holds 49,638K shares representing 241.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. holds 2,883K shares representing 14.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,640K shares , representing an increase of 8.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CINT by 47.61% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,461K shares representing 7.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares , representing an increase of 99.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CINT by 21,970.56% over the last quarter.

Wcm Investment Management holds 1,359K shares representing 6.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,406K shares , representing a decrease of 3.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CINT by 18.67% over the last quarter.

Standard Life Aberdeen holds 493K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 282K shares , representing an increase of 42.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CINT by 16.08% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.