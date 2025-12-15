Canaccord Genuity Maintains Cipher Mining (CIFR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 15, 2025, Canaccord Genuity maintained coverage of Cipher Mining (NasdaqGS:CIFR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 64.52% Upside

As of December 5, 2025, the average one-year price target for Cipher Mining is $28.05/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.56 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 64.52% from its latest reported closing price of $17.05 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cipher Mining is 121MM, a decrease of 41.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 478 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cipher Mining. This is an increase of 74 owner(s) or 18.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CIFR is 0.30%, an increase of 6.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.46% to 317,087K shares. The put/call ratio of CIFR is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

V3 Holding holds 65,853K shares representing 16.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 97,567K shares , representing a decrease of 48.16%.

Jane Street Group holds 11,042K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 572K shares , representing an increase of 94.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIFR by 3,811.29% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 9,681K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,311K shares , representing an increase of 55.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIFR by 386.59% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,205K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,692K shares , representing an increase of 6.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIFR by 97.80% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 7,606K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,242K shares , representing an increase of 4.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIFR by 33.74% over the last quarter.

