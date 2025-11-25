Canaccord Genuity Maintains Central Garden & Pet (CENTA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 25, 2025, Canaccord Genuity maintained coverage of Central Garden & Pet (NasdaqGS:CENTA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.92% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Central Garden & Pet is $38.65/share. The forecasts range from a low of $27.34 to a high of $47.36. The average price target represents an increase of 24.92% from its latest reported closing price of $30.94 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Central Garden & Pet is 3,486MM, an increase of 11.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 550 funds or institutions reporting positions in Central Garden & Pet. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CENTA is 0.10%, an increase of 6.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.19% to 64,101K shares. The put/call ratio of CENTA is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,942K shares representing 5.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,122K shares , representing a decrease of 6.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CENTA by 10.68% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 2,218K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,102K shares , representing an increase of 5.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CENTA by 31.29% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,892K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,750K shares , representing an increase of 7.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CENTA by 4.43% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,869K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,890K shares , representing a decrease of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CENTA by 23.06% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,648K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,603K shares , representing an increase of 2.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CENTA by 12.35% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.