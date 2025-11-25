Canaccord Genuity Maintains Central Garden & Pet (CENT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 25, 2025, Canaccord Genuity maintained coverage of Central Garden & Pet (NasdaqGS:CENT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.30% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Central Garden & Pet is $42.84/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 36.30% from its latest reported closing price of $31.43 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Central Garden & Pet is 3,486MM, an increase of 11.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 388 funds or institutions reporting positions in Central Garden & Pet. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CENT is 0.06%, an increase of 15.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.11% to 12,172K shares. The put/call ratio of CENT is 1.05, indicating a bearish outlook.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 804K shares representing 8.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 809K shares , representing a decrease of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CENT by 14.54% over the last quarter.

ESPAX - Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fund holds 655K shares representing 6.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 667K shares , representing a decrease of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CENT by 0.29% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 503K shares representing 5.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 569K shares , representing a decrease of 13.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CENT by 15.97% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 473K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 495K shares , representing a decrease of 4.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CENT by 19.29% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 321K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 351K shares , representing a decrease of 9.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CENT by 20.96% over the last quarter.

