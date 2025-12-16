CANACCORD GENUITY Maintains Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, CANACCORD GENUITY maintained coverage of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.21% Downside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is $90.23/share. The forecasts range from a low of $72.54 to a high of $100.91. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.21% from its latest reported closing price of $93.22 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is 27,139MM, an increase of 1.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 743 funds or institutions reporting positions in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CM is 0.30%, an increase of 5.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.08% to 481,229K shares. The put/call ratio of CM is 1.30, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 79,981K shares representing 8.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 77,973K shares , representing an increase of 2.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CM by 692.62% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 38,408K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,646K shares , representing a decrease of 5.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CM by 13.07% over the last quarter.

Td Asset Management holds 22,753K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,503K shares , representing an increase of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CM by 41.76% over the last quarter.

Toronto Dominion Bank holds 22,663K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,099K shares , representing an increase of 2.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CM by 60.03% over the last quarter.

Canerector holds 22,242K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 200K shares , representing an increase of 99.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CM by 2.35% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.