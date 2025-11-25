Canaccord Genuity Maintains Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings (BAER) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 25, 2025, Canaccord Genuity maintained coverage of Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings (NasdaqGM:BAER) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 206.00% Upside

As of November 18, 2025, the average one-year price target for Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings is $5.36/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.30 to a high of $5.51. The average price target represents an increase of 206.00% from its latest reported closing price of $1.75 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 105 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 4.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BAER is 0.01%, an increase of 7.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.88% to 18,841K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Blackstone Group holds 9,625K shares representing 17.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

First Manhattan holds 3,842K shares representing 6.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,511K shares , representing an increase of 34.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAER by 37.20% over the last quarter.

Putnam Fl Investment Management holds 658K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 421K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 297K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

