Canaccord Genuity Maintains Block Inc - (SQ) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, Canaccord Genuity maintained coverage of Block Inc - (NYSE:SQ) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 57.54% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Block Inc - is 95.20. The forecasts range from a low of 70.70 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 57.54% from its latest reported closing price of 60.43.

The projected annual revenue for Block Inc - is 20,826MM, an increase of 12.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1604 funds or institutions reporting positions in Block Inc -. This is an increase of 55 owner(s) or 3.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SQ is 0.56%, an increase of 24.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.40% to 435,135K shares. The put/call ratio of SQ is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,329K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,774K shares, representing an increase of 3.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SQ by 9.24% over the last quarter.

Sands Capital Management holds 15,756K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,878K shares, representing a decrease of 0.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SQ by 14.16% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 13,428K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,884K shares, representing an increase of 11.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SQ by 21.56% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 11,341K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,360K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SQ by 2.30% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 10,471K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,003K shares, representing an increase of 14.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SQ by 0.76% over the last quarter.

Block Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Square, Inc. builds tools to empower businesses and individuals to participate in the economy. Sellers use Square to reach buyers online and in person, and to manage their business. Square has offices in the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, Ireland, Spain and the UK.

