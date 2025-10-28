Canaccord Genuity Maintains Blend Labs (BLND) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 28, 2025, Canaccord Genuity maintained coverage of Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.35% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Blend Labs is $4.95/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.54 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 39.35% from its latest reported closing price of $3.55 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Blend Labs is 253MM, an increase of 51.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 339 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blend Labs. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 3.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLND is 0.22%, an increase of 30.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.77% to 166,503K shares. The put/call ratio of BLND is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lightspeed Management Company, L.L.C. holds 23,127K shares representing 9.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ShawSpring Partners holds 8,911K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,199K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,945K shares , representing an increase of 3.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLND by 8.90% over the last quarter.

J. Goldman & Co holds 6,955K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,063K shares , representing an increase of 27.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLND by 31.21% over the last quarter.

Divisadero Street Capital Management holds 5,506K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,274K shares , representing a decrease of 13.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLND by 45.22% over the last quarter.

