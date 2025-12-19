Canaccord Genuity Maintains BlackBerry (BB) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 19, 2025, Canaccord Genuity maintained coverage of BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.50% Downside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for BlackBerry is $3.29/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.99 to a high of $3.57. The average price target represents a decrease of 12.50% from its latest reported closing price of $3.76 / share.

The projected annual revenue for BlackBerry is 959MM, an increase of 79.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.08, a decrease of 59.98% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 297 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackBerry. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BB is 0.21%, an increase of 20.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.49% to 315,917K shares. The put/call ratio of BB is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

Fairfax Financial Holdings holds 35,395K shares representing 6.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,785K shares , representing a decrease of 15.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BB by 16.35% over the last quarter.

Legal & General Group holds 31,870K shares representing 5.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,016K shares , representing a decrease of 3.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BB by 7.20% over the last quarter.

Voya Investment Management holds 26,462K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,478K shares , representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BB by 6.81% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 18,592K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,748K shares , representing an increase of 15.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BB by 16.23% over the last quarter.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management holds 17,156K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,816K shares , representing a decrease of 27.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BB by 25.41% over the last quarter.

