Canaccord Genuity Maintains Beachbody (BODI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 11, 2025, Canaccord Genuity maintained coverage of Beachbody (NasdaqCM:BODI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.70% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Beachbody is $8.67/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 46.70% from its latest reported closing price of $5.91 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Beachbody is 505MM, an increase of 55.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in Beachbody. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 8.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BODI is 0.30%, an increase of 37.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.57% to 1,565K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Raine Capital holds 671K shares representing 15.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Whetstone Capital Advisors holds 354K shares representing 8.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 336K shares , representing an increase of 5.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BODI by 62.84% over the last quarter.

MSA Advisors holds 117K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 117K shares , representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BODI by 46.16% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 88K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 34K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares , representing an increase of 5.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BODI by 49.07% over the last quarter.

