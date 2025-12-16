CANACCORD GENUITY Maintains Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, CANACCORD GENUITY maintained coverage of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.72% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Bank of Nova Scotia is $73.54/share. The forecasts range from a low of $67.34 to a high of $82.05. The average price target represents an increase of 0.72% from its latest reported closing price of $73.01 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Bank of Nova Scotia is 36,889MM, an increase of 16.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 749 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank of Nova Scotia. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 0.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BNS is 0.34%, an increase of 0.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.76% to 603,896K shares. The put/call ratio of BNS is 0.98, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 99,697K shares representing 8.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 107,710K shares , representing a decrease of 8.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BNS by 641.73% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 53,867K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 59,406K shares , representing a decrease of 10.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNS by 81.00% over the last quarter.

Canerector holds 26,997K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 300K shares , representing an increase of 98.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BNS by 25.34% over the last quarter.

CIBC World Markets holds 26,342K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,324K shares , representing a decrease of 7.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNS by 1.54% over the last quarter.

Td Asset Management holds 18,364K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,134K shares , representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BNS by 12.93% over the last quarter.

