CANACCORD GENUITY Maintains Bank of Montreal (BMO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, CANACCORD GENUITY maintained coverage of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.08% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Bank of Montreal is $132.17/share. The forecasts range from a low of $115.78 to a high of $151.22. The average price target represents an increase of 0.08% from its latest reported closing price of $132.07 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Bank of Montreal is 31,043MM, a decrease of 4.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 780 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank of Montreal. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 4.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BMO is 0.29%, an increase of 0.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.43% to 375,872K shares. The put/call ratio of BMO is 1.34, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 65,466K shares representing 9.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 65,483K shares , representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMO by 706.36% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 28,501K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,389K shares , representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMO by 3.54% over the last quarter.

Canerector holds 22,669K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 125K shares , representing an increase of 99.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMO by 37.46% over the last quarter.

Td Asset Management holds 19,079K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,290K shares , representing an increase of 9.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMO by 33.61% over the last quarter.

CIBC World Markets holds 12,445K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,552K shares , representing a decrease of 8.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMO by 2.12% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.