Canaccord Genuity Maintains Aurora Innovation Inc - (AUR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 20, 2023, Canaccord Genuity maintained coverage of Aurora Innovation Inc - (NASDAQ:AUR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 60.12% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aurora Innovation Inc - is 4.66. The forecasts range from a low of 1.26 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 60.12% from its latest reported closing price of 2.91.

The projected annual revenue for Aurora Innovation Inc - is 6MM, a decrease of 78.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 196 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aurora Innovation Inc -. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 2.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AUR is 0.14%, a decrease of 74.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.37% to 341,757K shares. The put/call ratio of AUR is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 53,995K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,041K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUR by 7.25% over the last quarter.

Sb Investment Advisers holds 39,417K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Index Venture Growth Associates III holds 38,412K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRWCX - T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund holds 34,667K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 16,388K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,333K shares, representing an increase of 24.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUR by 50.86% over the last quarter.

Aurora Innovation Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Aurora Innovation, Inc., doing business as Aurora, is an American self-driving vehicle technology company based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and in Mountain View, California. Aurora is known for developing the Aurora Driver, a computer system that can be integrated into cars for autonomous driving.

