Canaccord Genuity Maintains AtriCure (ATRC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2025, Canaccord Genuity maintained coverage of AtriCure (NasdaqGM:ATRC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.69% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for AtriCure is $52.02/share. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 52.69% from its latest reported closing price of $34.07 / share.

The projected annual revenue for AtriCure is 488MM, a decrease of 5.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 460 funds or institutions reporting positions in AtriCure. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 2.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATRC is 0.19%, an increase of 1.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.32% to 64,117K shares. The put/call ratio of ATRC is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,969K shares representing 7.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 702K shares , representing an increase of 82.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATRC by 441.88% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 3,574K shares representing 7.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,677K shares , representing a decrease of 2.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATRC by 26.35% over the last quarter.

Hood River Capital Management holds 3,061K shares representing 6.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,999K shares , representing an increase of 2.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATRC by 15.15% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 2,503K shares representing 5.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,437K shares , representing an increase of 2.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATRC by 15.05% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 2,031K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,946K shares , representing an increase of 4.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATRC by 2.36% over the last quarter.

